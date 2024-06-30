Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1/2 Grosz 1510 (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,03 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination 1/2 Grosz
- Year 1510
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1510 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 115 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 800. Bidding took place October 15, 2022.
- All companies
- Auctiones (1)
- COINSNET (7)
- DESA (2)
- Frühwald (6)
- Marciniak (11)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Numedux (2)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (5)
- Stare Monety (2)
- Stary Sklep (6)
- WCN (7)
- WDA - MiM (5)
- Wójcicki (5)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Grosz 1510 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
