Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Grosz 1510 (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse 1/2 Grosz 1510 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse 1/2 Grosz 1510 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,03 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination 1/2 Grosz
  • Year 1510
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1510 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 115 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 800. Bidding took place October 15, 2022.

Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1510 at auction Frühwald - June 30, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1510 at auction Frühwald - June 30, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1510 at auction Frühwald - June 30, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1510 at auction Frühwald - June 30, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1510 at auction Frühwald - June 30, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1510 at auction Frühwald - June 30, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1510 at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1510 at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1510 at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1510 at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1510 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1510 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1510 at auction Auctiones - December 17, 2023
Seller Auctiones
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1510 at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1510 at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1510 at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1510 at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1510 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1510 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1510 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1510 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1510 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1510 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1510 at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Grosz 1510 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

