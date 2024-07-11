Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Grosz 1528 V "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse 1/2 Grosz 1528 V "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse 1/2 Grosz 1528 V "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 1,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0157 oz) 0,4875 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination 1/2 Grosz
  • Year 1528
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1528 "Lithuania" with mark V. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 390 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,850. Bidding took place May 13, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • GGN (1)
  • Janas (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Russiancoin (13)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stary Sklep (3)
  • WCN (9)
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1528 V "Lithuania" at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1528 V "Lithuania" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1528 V "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1528 V "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1528 V "Lithuania" at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1528 V "Lithuania" at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1528 V "Lithuania" at auction Russiancoin - March 21, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1528 V "Lithuania" at auction Russiancoin - February 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1528 V "Lithuania" at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1528 V "Lithuania" at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1528 V "Lithuania" at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1528 V "Lithuania" at auction Russiancoin - October 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1528 V "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1528 V "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
267 $
Price in auction currency 1150 PLN
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1528 V "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1528 V "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1528 V "Lithuania" at auction Russiancoin - September 14, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1528 V "Lithuania" at auction Russiancoin - August 17, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 17, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1528 V "Lithuania" at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1528 V "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1528 V "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1528 V "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1528 V "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1528 V "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1528 V "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1528 V "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1528 V "Lithuania" at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Grosz 1528 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund I the Old Coins of Poland in 1528 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 1/2 Grosz Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search