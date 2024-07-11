1/2 Grosz 1528 V "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1528 "Lithuania" with mark V. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 390 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,850. Bidding took place May 13, 2017.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (4) XF (8) VF (10) No grade (15) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU58 (4) Service NGC (5)

Seller All companies

GGN (1)

Janas (1)

Katz (1)

Marciniak (3)

Niemczyk (3)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)

Russiancoin (13)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

Stary Sklep (3)

WCN (9)