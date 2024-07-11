Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1/2 Grosz 1528 V "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 1,3 g
- Pure silver (0,0157 oz) 0,4875 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination 1/2 Grosz
- Year 1528
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1528 "Lithuania" with mark V. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 390 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,850. Bidding took place May 13, 2017.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
267 $
Price in auction currency 1150 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
