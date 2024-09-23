Catalog
Search
Auctions
Pricing
MENU
Catalog
Search
Auctions
Pricing
Support
Account
Sign up
Sign in
Currency
USD
US dollar
Euro
Pound sterling
Swiss franc
Polish złoty
Russian ruble
Language
English
English
Polski
Русский
Deutsch
Español
USD
USD
(US dollar)
EUR
(Euro)
GBP
(Pound sterling)
CHF
(Swiss franc)
PLN
(Polish złoty)
RUB
(Russian ruble)
English
Polski
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Sign In
Home
Catalog
Poland
1528
Poland
Period:
1506-2020
1506-2020
Sigismund I the Old
1506-1544
Sigismund II Augustus
1545-1572
Stephen Bathory
1577-1586
Sigismund III Vasa
1587-1632
Wladyslaw IV
1632-1648
John II Casimir
1649-1668
Michael Korybut
1669-1673
John III Sobieski
1674-1696
Augustus II
1697-1733
Augustus III
1734-1763
Stanislaus II Augustus
1764-1795
Austrian protectorate
1774-1794
Prussian protectorate
1796-1818
Free City of Danzig
1808-1812
Duchy of Warsaw
1807-1815
Congress Poland
1815-1835
Free City of Cracow
1815-1846
Russian protectorate
1832-1850
Kingdom of Poland
1917-1918
II Republic
1919-1939
Free City of Danzig
1923-1939
German Occupation
1939-1943
Peoples Republic
1949-1990
III Republic before denomination
1990-1995
III Republic after denomination
1995-2020
Home
Catalog
Poland
1528
Coins of Poland 1528
Select a category
All
Gold
Silver
Pattern
Golden coins
Ducat 1528 CN
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
Silver coins
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1528
Average price
5100 $
Sales
0
6
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1528
Average price
2300 $
Sales
0
41
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1528 Torun
Average price
4600 $
Sales
0
3
1 Grosz 1528
Average price
60 $
Sales
0
214
1 Grosz 1528 Torun
Average price
75 $
Sales
0
41
1/2 Grosz no date (1506-1548)
Average price
50 $
Sales
0
23
1/2 Grosz 1528 Lithuania
Average price
230 $
Sales
0
42
1/2 Grosz 1528 V Lithuania
Average price
170 $
Sales
1
38
Schilling (Szelag) 1528 Torun
Average price
20 $
Sales
0
37
Ternar (trzeciak) 1528 SP
Average price
90 $
Sales
0
8
Denar no date (1506-1548) SP
Without mark in the crown
Average price
220 $
Sales
0
8
Denar no date (1506-1548) S
Average price
—
Sales
0
2
Denar no date (1506-1548) SP
Average price
130 $
Sales
0
101
Denar no date (1506-1548) SSP
Average price
170 $
Sales
0
32
Denar no date (1506-1548) SVP
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
Denar no date (1506-1548) Danzig
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
Denar no date (1506-1548) Danzig
Average price
70 $
Sales
0
14
Denar no date (1506-1548) MS Danzig
Average price
170 $
Sales
0
40
Denar no date (1506-1548) Elbing
Average price
80 $
Sales
0
135
Denar no date (1506-1548) Torun
Average price
40 $
Sales
0
45
Pattern coins
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1528 Pattern Torun
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
Best offers
Pesek Auctions
Auction
Sep 23, 2024
Pesek Auctions
Auction
Sep 23, 2024
Nomisma Spa
Auction
Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search
Year
Close
Poland
Period
1506-2020
Category
Close
???
Poland
Period
1506-2020
Sigismund I the Old
1506-1544
Sigismund II Augustus
1545-1572
Stephen Bathory
1577-1586
Sigismund III Vasa
1587-1632
Wladyslaw IV
1632-1648
John II Casimir
1649-1668
Michael Korybut
1669-1673
John III Sobieski
1674-1696
Augustus II
1697-1733
Augustus III
1734-1763
Stanislaus II Augustus
1764-1795
Austrian protectorate
1774-1794
Prussian protectorate
1796-1818
Free City of Danzig
1808-1812
Duchy of Warsaw
1807-1815
Congress Poland
1815-1835
Free City of Cracow
1815-1846
Russian protectorate
1832-1850
Kingdom of Poland
1917-1918
II Republic
1919-1939
Free City of Danzig
1923-1939
German Occupation
1939-1943
Peoples Republic
1949-1990
III Republic before denomination
1990-1995
III Republic after denomination
1995-2020
Become a Partner
Email
*
Phone
Organization
Contact Person
Send
Advertising
Email
*
Phone
Organization
Contact Person
Send
How can we help?
Email
*
Name
Question
*
Attach file
Select file
Send