Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1528 (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1528 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1528 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 6,2 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1528
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1528 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 88,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2011.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1528 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
3993 $
Price in auction currency 16000 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1528 at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
3870 $
Price in auction currency 15500 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1528 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1528 at auction WDA - MiM - November 26, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1528 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1528 at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1528 at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1528 at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1528 at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1528 at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1528 at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1528 at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1528 at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1528 at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1528 at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1528 at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1528 at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1528 at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1528 at auction WDA - MiM - March 30, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 30, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1528 at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2018
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1528 at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1528 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

