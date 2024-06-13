Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1528 (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 6,2 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1528
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1528 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 88,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- CNG (2)
- GGN (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Leo Hamburger (1)
- Marciniak (7)
- Monety i Medale (1)
- Niemczyk (6)
- WCN (9)
- WDA - MiM (10)
- Westfälische (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
3993 $
Price in auction currency 16000 PLN
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
3870 $
Price in auction currency 15500 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 30, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1528 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search