3 Groszy (Trojak) 1528 (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1528 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 88,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2011.

