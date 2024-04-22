Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ternar (trzeciak) 1528 SP (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse Ternar (trzeciak) 1528 SP - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse Ternar (trzeciak) 1528 SP - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,57 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination Ternar (trzeciak)
  • Year 1528
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ternar (trzeciak) 1528 with mark SP. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 263 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 410. Bidding took place November 21, 1998.

Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1528 SP at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1528 SP at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1528 SP at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1528 SP at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1528 SP at auction Niemczyk - June 19, 2020
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1528 SP at auction Niemczyk - June 19, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1528 SP at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1528 SP at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 25, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 21, 1998
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 1991
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ternar (trzeciak) 1528 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

