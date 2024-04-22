Ternar (trzeciak) 1528 SP (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ternar (trzeciak) 1528 with mark SP. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 263 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 410. Bidding took place November 21, 1998.

Сondition XF (1) VF (7)