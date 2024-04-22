Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ternar (trzeciak) 1528 SP (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,57 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination Ternar (trzeciak)
- Year 1528
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ternar (trzeciak) 1528 with mark SP. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 263 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 410. Bidding took place November 21, 1998.
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
