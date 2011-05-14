3 Groszy (Trojak) 1528 "Torun" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1528 "Torun". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 20,500. Bidding took place May 14, 2011.

Сondition VF (3)