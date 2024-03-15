Schilling (Szelag) 1528 "Torun" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1528 "Torun". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3676 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 260. Bidding took place February 1, 2024.

