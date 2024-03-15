Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1528 "Torun" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1528 "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1528 "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,24 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1528
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1528 "Torun". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3676 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 260. Bidding took place February 1, 2024.

Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 42 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 44 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1528 "Torun" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1528 "Torun" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1528 "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1528 "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date August 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date August 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date July 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1528 "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1528 "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1528 "Torun" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1528 "Torun" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1528 "Torun" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1528 "Torun" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1528 "Torun" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1528 "Torun" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1528 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

