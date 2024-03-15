Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1528 "Torun" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,24 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1528
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1528 "Torun". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3676 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 260. Bidding took place February 1, 2024.
Сondition
- All companies
- COINSNET (2)
- Marciniak (2)
- Niemczyk (5)
- Numimarket (2)
- Stare Monety (2)
- WCN (21)
- WDA - MiM (2)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1528 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
