6 Groszy (Szostak) 1528 (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1528 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2292 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 40,000. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

