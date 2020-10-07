Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1528 (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 12,3 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1528
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1528 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2292 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 40,000. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
3943 $
Price in auction currency 15000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
3429 $
Price in auction currency 13500 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
