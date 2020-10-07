Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1528 (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1528 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1528 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 12,3 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1528
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1528 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2292 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 40,000. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1528 at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
3943 $
Price in auction currency 15000 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1528 at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
3429 $
Price in auction currency 13500 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1528 at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1528 at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1528 at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1528 at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1528 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

