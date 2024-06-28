1 Grosz 1528 (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1528 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 338 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,400. Bidding took place May 25, 2019.

Сondition UNC (12) AU (6) XF (114) VF (78) F (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS63 (1) MS62 (2) MS61 (5) AU58 (1) AU55 (3) Service NGC (14)

