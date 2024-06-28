Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1528 (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1528 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse 1 Grosz 1528 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,1 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1528
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (214)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1528 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 338 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,400. Bidding took place May 25, 2019.

Poland 1 Grosz 1528 at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1528 at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1528 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1528 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 220 CZK
Poland 1 Grosz 1528 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1528 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1528 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1528 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1528 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1528 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1528 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1528 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1528 at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1528 at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1528 at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1528 at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1528 at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1528 at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1528 at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1528 at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1528 at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1528 at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1528 at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1528 at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1528 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1528 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1528 at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1528 at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1528 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1528 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1528 at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1528 at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1528 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1528 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1528 at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1528 at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1528 at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1528 at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1528 at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1528 at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1528 at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1528 at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Search