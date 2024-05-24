Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1/2 Grosz 1528 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 1,3 g
- Pure silver (0,0157 oz) 0,4875 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination 1/2 Grosz
- Year 1528
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1528 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 124 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 2,100. Bidding took place February 12, 2022.
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
213 $
Price in auction currency 840 PLN
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 480 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
