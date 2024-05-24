Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Grosz 1528 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse 1/2 Grosz 1528 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse 1/2 Grosz 1528 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny & Podlaski Gabinet Numizmatyczny

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 1,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0157 oz) 0,4875 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination 1/2 Grosz
  • Year 1528
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1528 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 124 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 2,100. Bidding took place February 12, 2022.

Poland 1/2 Grosz 1528 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
213 $
Price in auction currency 840 PLN
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1528 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 480 PLN
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1528 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1528 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1528 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - February 18, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1528 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - February 18, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1528 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1528 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1528 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1528 "Lithuania" at auction Russiancoin - November 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1528 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1528 "Lithuania" at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1528 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1528 "Lithuania" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1528 "Lithuania" at auction Russiancoin - August 18, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1528 "Lithuania" at auction Russiancoin - July 21, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 21, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1528 "Lithuania" at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1528 "Lithuania" at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1528 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1528 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1528 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Grosz 1528 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

