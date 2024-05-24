1/2 Grosz 1528 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1528 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 124 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 2,100. Bidding took place February 12, 2022.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (5) XF (14) VF (7) No grade (10) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (3) AU58 (4) AU53 (1) XF45 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (11)

Seller All companies

COINSNET (2)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)

Marciniak (5)

Niemczyk (4)

Numedux (4)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (3)

PDA & PGN (1)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (3)

Russiancoin (7)

Stary Sklep (7)

WCN (2)

WDA - MiM (2)