Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1528 "Torun" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1528 "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse 1 Grosz 1528 "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,06 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1528
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1528 "Torun". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 242 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,400. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (10)
  • DESA (2)
  • Katz (2)
  • Marciniak (4)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (4)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WCN (8)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 1 Grosz 1528 "Torun" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1528 "Torun" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 190 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1528 "Torun" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1528 "Torun" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 55 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1528 "Torun" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1528 "Torun" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1528 "Torun" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1528 "Torun" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1528 "Torun" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1528 "Torun" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1528 "Torun" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1528 "Torun" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1528 "Torun" at auction DESA - April 15, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1528 "Torun" at auction DESA - April 15, 2023
Seller DESA
Date April 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1528 "Torun" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1528 "Torun" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1528 "Torun" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1528 "Torun" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1528 "Torun" at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1528 "Torun" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1528 "Torun" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1528 "Torun" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1528 "Torun" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1528 "Torun" at auction DESA - May 21, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1528 "Torun" at auction DESA - May 21, 2022
Seller DESA
Date May 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1528 "Torun" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1528 "Torun" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1528 "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1528 "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1528 "Torun" at auction Numedux - January 28, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1528 "Torun" at auction Numedux - January 28, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date January 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1528 "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1528 "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1528 "Torun" at auction COINSNET - December 5, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1528 "Torun" at auction COINSNET - December 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date December 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1528 "Torun" at auction COINSNET - December 5, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1528 "Torun" at auction COINSNET - December 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date December 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1528 "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1528 "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1528 "Torun" at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1528 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund I the Old Coins of Poland in 1528 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 1 Grosz Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search