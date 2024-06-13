Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1528 "Torun" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,06 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1528
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1528 "Torun". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 242 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,400. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.
Сondition
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 190 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 55 PLN
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numedux
Date January 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date December 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date December 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1528 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
