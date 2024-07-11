Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Grosz 1524 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse 1/2 Grosz 1524 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse 1/2 Grosz 1524 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 1,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0157 oz) 0,4875 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination 1/2 Grosz
  • Year 1524
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1524 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 130 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 440. Bidding took place May 31, 2008.

Poland 1/2 Grosz 1524 "Lithuania" at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1524 "Lithuania" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1524 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
175 $
Price in auction currency 700 PLN
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1524 "Lithuania" at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1524 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1524 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1524 "Lithuania" at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1524 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1524 "Lithuania" at auction Russiancoin - March 21, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1524 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1524 "Lithuania" at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1524 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1524 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1524 "Lithuania" at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1524 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1524 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1524 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1524 "Lithuania" at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1524 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1524 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
