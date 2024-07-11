1/2 Grosz 1524 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1524 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 130 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 440. Bidding took place May 31, 2008.

