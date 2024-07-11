Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1/2 Grosz 1524 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 1,3 g
- Pure silver (0,0157 oz) 0,4875 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination 1/2 Grosz
- Year 1524
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1524 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 130 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 440. Bidding took place May 31, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
175 $
Price in auction currency 700 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Grosz 1524 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
