Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Grosz 1509 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse 1/2 Grosz 1509 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse 1/2 Grosz 1509 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 1,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0157 oz) 0,4875 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination 1/2 Grosz
  • Year 1509
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (207)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1509 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 99 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 3,900. Bidding took place October 22, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bereska (2)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (2)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSNET (23)
  • DESA (1)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (4)
  • Frühwald (3)
  • Janas (1)
  • Karbownik (3)
  • Katz (5)
  • Marciniak (21)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numedux (5)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (32)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)
  • Provenance Auctions (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Rzeszowski DA (28)
  • Stary Sklep (44)
  • Tempus (5)
  • WCN (7)
  • WDA - MiM (4)
  • Wójcicki (6)
Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1509 "Lithuania" at auction Frühwald - June 30, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1509 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1509 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1509 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1509 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1509 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1509 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1509 "Lithuania" at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1509 "Lithuania" at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1509 "Lithuania" at auction Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne - April 13, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1509 "Lithuania" at auction Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne - April 13, 2024
Seller Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne
Date April 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1509 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1509 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1509 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1509 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1509 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1509 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1509 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1509 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1509 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1509 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1509 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1509 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1509 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1509 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1509 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1509 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1509 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1509 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1509 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1509 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1509 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1509 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1509 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1509 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Grosz 1509 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

