Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1/2 Grosz 1509 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 1,3 g
- Pure silver (0,0157 oz) 0,4875 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination 1/2 Grosz
- Year 1509
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (207)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1509 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 99 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 3,900. Bidding took place October 22, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Grosz 1509 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
