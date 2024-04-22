Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Grosz 1525 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse 1/2 Grosz 1525 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse 1/2 Grosz 1525 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 1,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0157 oz) 0,4875 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination 1/2 Grosz
  • Year 1525
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1525 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 157 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 1,150. Bidding took place February 11, 2023.

Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (6)
  • GGN (5)
  • Katz (2)
  • Marciniak (8)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (6)
  • Stary Sklep (7)
  • WCN (10)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 115 PLN
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1525 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1525 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1525 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1525 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1525 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1525 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1525 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1525 "Lithuania" at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition VF
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1525 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1525 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1525 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1525 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1525 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1525 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1525 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 9, 2023
Condition XF
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1525 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1525 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1525 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1525 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1525 "Lithuania" at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1525 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1525 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1525 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1525 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1525 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1525 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1525 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1525 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1525 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1525 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1525 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1525 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1525 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1525 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Grosz 1525 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

