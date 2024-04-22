Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1/2 Grosz 1525 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 1,3 g
- Pure silver (0,0157 oz) 0,4875 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination 1/2 Grosz
- Year 1525
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1525 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 157 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 1,150. Bidding took place February 11, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Grosz 1525 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
