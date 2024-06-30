Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1/2 Grosz 1509 (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,03 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination 1/2 Grosz
- Year 1509
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1509 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 572 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 950. Bidding took place October 1, 2021.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
