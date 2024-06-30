Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Grosz 1509 (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse 1/2 Grosz 1509 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse 1/2 Grosz 1509 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,03 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination 1/2 Grosz
  • Year 1509
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (103) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1509 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 572 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 950. Bidding took place October 1, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • COINSNET (14)
  • DESA (1)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • Frühwald (9)
  • Katz (1)
  • Marciniak (12)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • Numedux (2)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Russiancoin (19)
  • Rzeszowski DA (3)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stary Sklep (5)
  • WCN (16)
  • WDA - MiM (6)
  • Wójcicki (3)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1509 at auction Frühwald - June 30, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1509 at auction Frühwald - June 30, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1509 at auction Frühwald - June 30, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1509 at auction Frühwald - June 30, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1509 at auction Frühwald - June 30, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1509 at auction Frühwald - June 30, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1509 at auction Frühwald - June 30, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1509 at auction Frühwald - June 30, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1509 at auction Frühwald - June 30, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1509 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1509 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1509 at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1509 at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1509 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1509 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1509 at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1509 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1509 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1509 at auction Russiancoin - October 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Grosz 1509 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund I the Old Coins of Poland in 1509 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 1/2 Grosz Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search