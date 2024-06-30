1/2 Grosz 1509 (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1509 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 572 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 950. Bidding took place October 1, 2021.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (14) XF (30) VF (25) F (6) No grade (20) Condition (slab) MS62 (4) MS61 (1) AU58 (3) AU55 (6) AU53 (3) Service NGC (6) PCGS (11)

Seller All companies

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

COINSNET (14)

DESA (1)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)

Frühwald (9)

Katz (1)

Marciniak (12)

Niemczyk (4)

Numedux (2)

Numimarket (2)

Numis Poland (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Russiancoin (19)

Rzeszowski DA (3)

Stare Monety (1)

Stary Sklep (5)

WCN (16)

WDA - MiM (6)

Wójcicki (3)

Wu-eL (1)