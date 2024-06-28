1/2 Grosz 1513 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1513 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 209 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 900. Bidding took place October 9, 2021.

Сondition UNC (19) AU (13) XF (95) VF (84) No grade (53) Condition (slab) MS64 (9) MS63 (4) MS62 (1) AU58 (2) XF45 (1) Service NGC (16) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Coins.ee (1)

COINSNET (21)

DESA (1)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (9)

Janas (1)

Karbownik (3)

Katz (6)

Marciniak (30)

Niemczyk (2)

Numedux (3)

Numimarket (2)

Numisbalt (30)

Numision (1)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (2)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)

Rare Coins (2)

Russiancoin (23)

Rzeszowski DA (44)

Solidus Numismatik (1)

Stary Sklep (57)

Tempus (7)

WCN (7)

WDA - MiM (5)

Wójcicki (3)