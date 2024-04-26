Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1/2 Grosz 1523 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 1,3 g
- Pure silver (0,0157 oz) 0,4875 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination 1/2 Grosz
- Year 1523
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1523 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 118 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 1,050. Bidding took place February 12, 2022.
