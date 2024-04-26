Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Grosz 1523 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse 1/2 Grosz 1523 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse 1/2 Grosz 1523 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 1,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0157 oz) 0,4875 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination 1/2 Grosz
  • Year 1523
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1523 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 118 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 1,050. Bidding took place February 12, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (3)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (4)
  • Katz (1)
  • Marciniak (8)
  • Niemczyk (5)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numisbalt (8)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (10)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Stary Sklep (11)
  • Tempus (2)
  • WCN (4)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1523 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1523 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1523 "Lithuania" at auction Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne - April 13, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1523 "Lithuania" at auction Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne - April 13, 2024
Seller Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne
Date April 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 55 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 75 PLN
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1523 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1523 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1523 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1523 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1523 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1523 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1523 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1523 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1523 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1523 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1523 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1523 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1523 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 14, 2023
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1523 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 14, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1523 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1523 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1523 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1523 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1523 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1523 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1523 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1523 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1523 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1523 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1523 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1523 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1523 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1523 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1523 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1523 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1523 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1523 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1523 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Grosz 1523 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund I the Old Coins of Poland in 1523 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 1/2 Grosz Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search