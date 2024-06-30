Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1/2 Grosz 1507 (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,03 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination 1/2 Grosz
- Year 1507
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (84)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1507 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 37 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 750. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (11)
- COINSNET (10)
- Frühwald (10)
- Katz (1)
- Marciniak (11)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Numedux (1)
- Numis Poland (4)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (3)
- Stare Monety (3)
- Stary Sklep (2)
- Tempus (1)
- WCN (16)
- Wójcicki (7)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
