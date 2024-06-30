1/2 Grosz 1507 (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1507 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 37 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 750. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (8) XF (25) VF (41) F (7) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (3) AU55 (2) AU53 (2) AU50 (1) Service PCGS (8)

Seller All companies

BAC (11)

COINSNET (10)

Frühwald (10)

Katz (1)

Marciniak (11)

Niemczyk (2)

Numedux (1)

Numis Poland (4)

Russiancoin (1)

Rzeszowski DA (3)

Stare Monety (3)

Stary Sklep (2)

Tempus (1)

WCN (16)

Wójcicki (7)

Wu-eL (1)