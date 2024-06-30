Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Grosz 1507 (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse 1/2 Grosz 1507 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse 1/2 Grosz 1507 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,03 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination 1/2 Grosz
  • Year 1507
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (84)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1507 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 37 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 750. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (11)
  • COINSNET (10)
  • Frühwald (10)
  • Katz (1)
  • Marciniak (11)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numis Poland (4)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (3)
  • Stare Monety (3)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • Tempus (1)
  • WCN (16)
  • Wójcicki (7)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 42 PLN
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1507 at auction Frühwald - June 30, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1507 at auction Frühwald - June 30, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1507 at auction Frühwald - June 30, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1507 at auction Frühwald - June 30, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1507 at auction Frühwald - June 30, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1507 at auction Frühwald - June 30, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1507 at auction Frühwald - June 30, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1507 at auction Frühwald - June 30, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1507 at auction Frühwald - June 30, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1507 at auction Frühwald - June 30, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1507 at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1507 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1507 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1507 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1507 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1507 at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1507 at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1507 at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1507 at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Grosz 1507 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

