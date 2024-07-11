1/2 Grosz 1518 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1518 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4469 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place February 8, 2013.

