1/2 Grosz 1514 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1514 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1905 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 360. Bidding took place January 8, 2022.

