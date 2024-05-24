Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1/2 Grosz 1517 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 1,3 g
- Pure silver (0,0157 oz) 0,4875 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination 1/2 Grosz
- Year 1517
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1517 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 237 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 850. Bidding took place October 9, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Grosz 1517 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
