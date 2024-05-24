Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Grosz 1517 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse 1/2 Grosz 1517 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse 1/2 Grosz 1517 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 1,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0157 oz) 0,4875 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination 1/2 Grosz
  • Year 1517
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1517 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 237 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 850. Bidding took place October 9, 2021.

Poland 1/2 Grosz 1517 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1517 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1517 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1517 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1517 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1517 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1517 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1517 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1517 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1517 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1517 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1517 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1517 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1517 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1517 "Lithuania" at auction DESA - April 15, 2023
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1517 "Lithuania" at auction DESA - April 15, 2023
Seller DESA
Date April 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1517 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1517 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1517 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1517 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1517 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1517 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1517 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1517 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1517 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1517 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1517 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1517 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1517 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1517 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1517 "Lithuania" at auction Katz - December 29, 2021
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Grosz 1517 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

