Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Grosz 1521 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse 1/2 Grosz 1521 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse 1/2 Grosz 1521 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 1,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0157 oz) 0,4875 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination 1/2 Grosz
  • Year 1521
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (125)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1521 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 43 sold at the Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik auction for PLN 950. Bidding took place November 6, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • COINSNET (16)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (8)
  • Katz (2)
  • Lanz München (1)
  • Marciniak (13)
  • Niemczyk (5)
  • Numedux (4)
  • Numisbalt (20)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (24)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stary Sklep (22)
  • WCN (3)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1521 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1521 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1521 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1521 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1521 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1521 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1521 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1521 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1521 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1521 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1521 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1521 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1521 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1521 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1521 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1521 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1521 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1521 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1521 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1521 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1521 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1521 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1521 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1521 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1521 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1521 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - December 1, 2023
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1521 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - December 1, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date December 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1521 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1521 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1521 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1521 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1521 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1521 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1521 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1521 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Grosz 1521 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund I the Old Coins of Poland in 1521 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 1/2 Grosz Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search