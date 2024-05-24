1/2 Grosz 1521 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1521 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 43 sold at the Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik auction for PLN 950. Bidding took place November 6, 2020.

