1/2 Grosz 1516 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1516 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 235 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 500. Bidding took place October 9, 2021.

