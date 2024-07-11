Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1/2 Grosz 1516 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 1,3 g
- Pure silver (0,0157 oz) 0,4875 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination 1/2 Grosz
- Year 1516
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1516 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 235 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 500. Bidding took place October 9, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (1)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (4)
- Katz (1)
- Marciniak (5)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)
- Russiancoin (27)
- Rzeszowski DA (6)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Stary Sklep (9)
- WDA - MiM (2)
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Grosz 1516 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
