1/2 Grosz 15008 (1508). Date error (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Variety: Date error
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,03 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination 1/2 Grosz
- Year 15008 (1508)
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
