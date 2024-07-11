Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Grosz 1515 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse 1/2 Grosz 1515 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse 1/2 Grosz 1515 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: Numisbalt

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 1,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0157 oz) 0,4875 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination 1/2 Grosz
  • Year 1515
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (77)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1515 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3194 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 600. Bidding took place February 1, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (10)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (5)
  • Katz (3)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Russiancoin (27)
  • Rzeszowski DA (9)
  • Stary Sklep (13)
  • WCN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (3)
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1515 "Lithuania" at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1515 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1515 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1515 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1515 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1515 "Lithuania" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1515 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1515 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1515 "Lithuania" at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1515 "Lithuania" at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1515 "Lithuania" at auction Russiancoin - March 21, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1515 "Lithuania" at auction Russiancoin - February 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1515 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1515 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1515 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1515 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1515 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1515 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1515 "Lithuania" at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1515 "Lithuania" at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1515 "Lithuania" at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1515 "Lithuania" at auction Russiancoin - October 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1515 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1515 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1515 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1515 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1515 "Lithuania" at auction Russiancoin - September 14, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1515 "Lithuania" at auction Russiancoin - August 17, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 17, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1515 "Lithuania" at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Grosz 1515 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

