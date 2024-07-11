1/2 Grosz 1515 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1515 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3194 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 600. Bidding took place February 1, 2024.

