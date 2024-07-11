Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1/2 Grosz 1515 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 1,3 g
- Pure silver (0,0157 oz) 0,4875 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination 1/2 Grosz
- Year 1515
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (77)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1515 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3194 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 600. Bidding took place February 1, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
