Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Grosz 15101 (1510). Date error (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Variety: Date error

Obverse 1/2 Grosz 15101 (1510) Date error - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse 1/2 Grosz 15101 (1510) Date error - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,03 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination 1/2 Grosz
  • Year 15101 (1510)
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 15101 (1510) . Date error. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1073 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 370. Bidding took place February 4, 2022.

Poland 1/2 Grosz 15101 (1510) at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland 1/2 Grosz 15101 (1510) at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
