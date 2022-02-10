1/2 Grosz 15101 (1510). Date error (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 15101 (1510) . Date error. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1073 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 370. Bidding took place February 4, 2022.

Сondition XF (1)