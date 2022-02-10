Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1/2 Grosz 15101 (1510). Date error (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Variety: Date error
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,03 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination 1/2 Grosz
- Year 15101 (1510)
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 15101 (1510) . Date error. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1073 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 370. Bidding took place February 4, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Marciniak (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Grosz 1510 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
