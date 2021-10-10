1/2 Grosz 1529 V "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1529 "Lithuania" with mark V. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 280 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 2,800. Bidding took place October 9, 2021.

Сondition AU (3) XF (6) VF (9) F (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) Service NGC (3)