Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1/2 Grosz 1529 V "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 1,3 g
- Pure silver (0,0157 oz) 0,4875 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination 1/2 Grosz
- Year 1529
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1529 "Lithuania" with mark V. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 280 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 2,800. Bidding took place October 9, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Janas (1)
- Marciniak (3)
- Niemczyk (2)
- PDA & PGN (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- Tempus (1)
- WCN (7)
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
704 $
Price in auction currency 2800 PLN
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
196 $
Price in auction currency 775 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tempus
Date November 3, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Grosz 1529 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search