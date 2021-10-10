Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Grosz 1529 V "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse 1/2 Grosz 1529 V "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse 1/2 Grosz 1529 V "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 1,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0157 oz) 0,4875 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination 1/2 Grosz
  • Year 1529
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1529 "Lithuania" with mark V. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 280 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 2,800. Bidding took place October 9, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Janas (1)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • PDA & PGN (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • Tempus (1)
  • WCN (7)
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1529 V "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1529 V "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
704 $
Price in auction currency 2800 PLN
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1529 V "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 27, 2021
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1529 V "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 27, 2021
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
196 $
Price in auction currency 775 PLN
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1529 V "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 16, 2021
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1529 V "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 16, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1529 V "Lithuania" at auction Tempus - November 3, 2020
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1529 V "Lithuania" at auction Tempus - November 3, 2020
Seller Tempus
Date November 3, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1529 V "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1529 V "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1529 V "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1529 V "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1529 V "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1529 V "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1529 V "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1529 V "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1529 V "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - March 25, 2018
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1529 V "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - March 25, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1529 V "Lithuania" at auction Janas - March 10, 2018
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1529 V "Lithuania" at auction Janas - March 10, 2018
Seller Janas
Date March 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1529 V "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1529 V "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1529 V "Lithuania" at auction PDA & PGN - January 19, 2013
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 29, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 24, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 27, 1999
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 24, 1997
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 20, 1993
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 22, 1993
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Grosz 1529 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

