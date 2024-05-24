1/2 Grosz 1510 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1510 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 114 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 1,600. Bidding took place February 13, 2021.

