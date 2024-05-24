Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Grosz 1510 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse 1/2 Grosz 1510 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse 1/2 Grosz 1510 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: Stary Sklep

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 1,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0157 oz) 0,4875 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination 1/2 Grosz
  • Year 1510
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (238)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1510 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 114 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 1,600. Bidding took place February 13, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bereska (1)
  • COINSNET (35)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (6)
  • Janas (3)
  • Katz (8)
  • Marciniak (27)
  • Niemczyk (5)
  • Numedux (4)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numis Poland (2)
  • Numisbalt (24)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (3)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (4)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Rzeszowski DA (36)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stary Sklep (45)
  • Tempus (9)
  • WCN (7)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Wójcicki (10)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1510 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1510 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1510 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1510 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1510 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1510 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1510 "Lithuania" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1510 "Lithuania" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1510 "Lithuania" at auction Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne - April 13, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1510 "Lithuania" at auction Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne - April 13, 2024
Seller Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne
Date April 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1510 "Lithuania" at auction Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne - April 13, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1510 "Lithuania" at auction Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne - April 13, 2024
Seller Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne
Date April 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1510 "Lithuania" at auction Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne - April 13, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1510 "Lithuania" at auction Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne - April 13, 2024
Seller Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne
Date April 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1510 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1510 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1510 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1510 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1510 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1510 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1510 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1510 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1510 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1510 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1510 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1510 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1510 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1510 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1510 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1510 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1510 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1510 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1510 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1510 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - December 1, 2023
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1510 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - December 1, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date December 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1510 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1510 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1510 "Lithuania" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1510 "Lithuania" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Grosz 1510 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund I the Old Coins of Poland in 1510 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 1/2 Grosz Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search