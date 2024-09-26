Catalog
Home
Catalog
Germany
1953
Home
Catalog
Germany
1953
Coins of Germany 1953
Circulation
Circulation coins (GDR)
10 Pfennig 1953 A
Average price
—
Sales
0
2
10 Pfennig 1953 E
Average price
100 $
Sales
0
7
5 Pfennig 1953 A
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
5 Pfennig 1953 E
Average price
15 $
Sales
0
3
5 Pfennig 1952-1953
Off-center strike
Average price
15 $
Sales
0
1
1 Pfennig 1953 A
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
1 Pfennig 1953 E
Average price
15 $
Sales
0
4
Circulation coins (FRG)
5 Mark 1951-1974
Off-center strike
Average price
650 $
Sales
0
24
5 Mark 1951-1974
Rotated Die
Average price
170 $
Sales
0
9
5 Mark 1951-1974
Double inscription on the edge
Average price
750 $
Sales
0
4
5 Mark 1951-1974
Plain edge
Average price
440 $
Sales
1
57
1 Mark 1950-2001
Off-center strike
Average price
600 $
Sales
0
39
1 Mark 1950-2001
Rotated Die
Average price
110 $
Sales
0
1
1 Mark 1950-2001
Double inscription on the edge
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
1 Mark 1950-2001
Plain edge
Average price
730 $
Sales
0
19
1 Mark 1950-2001
Light weight
Average price
190 $
Sales
0
14
1 Mark 1950-2001
Large diameter
Average price
110 $
Sales
0
1
50 Pfennig 1949-2001
Off-center strike
Average price
140 $
Sales
0
19
50 Pfennig 1949-2001
Rotated Die
Average price
140 $
Sales
0
10
50 Pfennig 1949-2001
5 Pfennig blank
Average price
1900 $
Sales
0
5
50 Pfennig 1949-2001
2 Pfennig Round
Average price
730 $
Sales
0
2
50 Pfennig 1949-2001
1 Pfennig blank
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
50 Pfennig 1949-2001
Light weight
Average price
130 $
Sales
0
4
50 Pfennig 1949-2001
Magnetic
Average price
380 $
Sales
0
6
10 Pfennig 1950-2001
Off-center strike
Average price
140 $
Sales
0
15
10 Pfennig 1950-2001
Plain edge
Average price
360 $
Sales
0
3
10 Pfennig 1950-2001
Rotated Die
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
10 Pfennig 1950-2001
Coating on one side only
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
10 Pfennig 1950-2001
One-sided strike
Average price
240 $
Sales
0
8
10 Pfennig 1950-2001
Light weight
Average price
90 $
Sales
0
11
5 Pfennig 1950-2001
Off-center strike
Average price
100 $
Sales
0
12
5 Pfennig 1950-2001
Rotated Die
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
2 Pfennig 1950-1969
Off-center strike
Average price
100 $
Sales
0
3
2 Pfennig 1950-1969
Magnetic
Average price
1200 $
Sales
0
19
1 Pfennig 1950-1971
Off-center strike
Average price
110 $
Sales
0
16
1 Pfennig 1950-1971
Rotated Die
Average price
190 $
Sales
0
1
1 Pfennig 1950-1971
Unplated
Average price
30 $
Sales
0
2
Best offers
ibercoin
Auction
Sep 26, 2024
Pesek Auctions
Auction
Sep 23, 2024
Katz Auction
Auction
Aug 11, 2024
