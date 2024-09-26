Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

Coins of Germany 1953

Circulation coins (GDR)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1953 A
Reverse 10 Pfennig 1953 A
10 Pfennig 1953 A
Average price
Sales
0 2
Obverse 10 Pfennig 1953 E
Reverse 10 Pfennig 1953 E
10 Pfennig 1953 E
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 5 Pfennig 1953 A
Reverse 5 Pfennig 1953 A
5 Pfennig 1953 A
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 5 Pfennig 1953 E
Reverse 5 Pfennig 1953 E
5 Pfennig 1953 E
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 5 Pfennig 1952-1953
Reverse 5 Pfennig 1952-1953
5 Pfennig 1952-1953 Off-center strike
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 1 Pfennig 1953 A
Reverse 1 Pfennig 1953 A
1 Pfennig 1953 A
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Pfennig 1953 E
Reverse 1 Pfennig 1953 E
1 Pfennig 1953 E
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 4

Circulation coins (FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1951-1974
Reverse 5 Mark 1951-1974
5 Mark 1951-1974 Off-center strike
Average price 650 $
Sales
0 24
Obverse 5 Mark 1951-1974
Reverse 5 Mark 1951-1974
5 Mark 1951-1974 Rotated Die
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse 5 Mark 1951-1974
Reverse 5 Mark 1951-1974
5 Mark 1951-1974 Double inscription on the edge
Average price 750 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 5 Mark 1951-1974
Reverse 5 Mark 1951-1974
5 Mark 1951-1974 Plain edge
Average price 440 $
Sales
1 57
Obverse 1 Mark 1950-2001
Reverse 1 Mark 1950-2001
1 Mark 1950-2001 Off-center strike
Average price 600 $
Sales
0 39
Obverse 1 Mark 1950-2001
Reverse 1 Mark 1950-2001
1 Mark 1950-2001 Rotated Die
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 1 Mark 1950-2001
Reverse 1 Mark 1950-2001
1 Mark 1950-2001 Double inscription on the edge
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Mark 1950-2001
Reverse 1 Mark 1950-2001
1 Mark 1950-2001 Plain edge
Average price 730 $
Sales
0 19
Obverse 1 Mark 1950-2001
Reverse 1 Mark 1950-2001
1 Mark 1950-2001 Light weight
Average price 190 $
Sales
0 14
Obverse 1 Mark 1950-2001
Reverse 1 Mark 1950-2001
1 Mark 1950-2001 Large diameter
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 50 Pfennig 1949-2001
Reverse 50 Pfennig 1949-2001
50 Pfennig 1949-2001 Off-center strike
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 19
Obverse 50 Pfennig 1949-2001
Reverse 50 Pfennig 1949-2001
50 Pfennig 1949-2001 Rotated Die
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse 50 Pfennig 1949-2001
Reverse 50 Pfennig 1949-2001
50 Pfennig 1949-2001 5 Pfennig blank
Average price 1900 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 50 Pfennig 1949-2001
Reverse 50 Pfennig 1949-2001
50 Pfennig 1949-2001 2 Pfennig Round
Average price 730 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 50 Pfennig 1949-2001
Reverse 50 Pfennig 1949-2001
50 Pfennig 1949-2001 1 Pfennig blank
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 50 Pfennig 1949-2001
Reverse 50 Pfennig 1949-2001
50 Pfennig 1949-2001 Light weight
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 50 Pfennig 1949-2001
Reverse 50 Pfennig 1949-2001
50 Pfennig 1949-2001 Magnetic
Average price 380 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 10 Pfennig 1950-2001
Reverse 10 Pfennig 1950-2001
10 Pfennig 1950-2001 Off-center strike
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 15
Obverse 10 Pfennig 1950-2001
Reverse 10 Pfennig 1950-2001
10 Pfennig 1950-2001 Plain edge
Average price 360 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 10 Pfennig 1950-2001
Reverse 10 Pfennig 1950-2001
10 Pfennig 1950-2001 Rotated Die
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 10 Pfennig 1950-2001
Reverse 10 Pfennig 1950-2001
10 Pfennig 1950-2001 Coating on one side only
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 10 Pfennig 1950-2001
Reverse 10 Pfennig 1950-2001
10 Pfennig 1950-2001 One-sided strike
Average price 240 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse 10 Pfennig 1950-2001
Reverse 10 Pfennig 1950-2001
10 Pfennig 1950-2001 Light weight
Average price 90 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse 5 Pfennig 1950-2001
Reverse 5 Pfennig 1950-2001
5 Pfennig 1950-2001 Off-center strike
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse 5 Pfennig 1950-2001
Reverse 5 Pfennig 1950-2001
5 Pfennig 1950-2001 Rotated Die
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Pfennig 1950-1969
Reverse 2 Pfennig 1950-1969
2 Pfennig 1950-1969 Off-center strike
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 2 Pfennig 1950-1969
Reverse 2 Pfennig 1950-1969
2 Pfennig 1950-1969 Magnetic
Average price 1200 $
Sales
0 19
Obverse 1 Pfennig 1950-1971
Reverse 1 Pfennig 1950-1971
1 Pfennig 1950-1971 Off-center strike
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 16
Obverse 1 Pfennig 1950-1971
Reverse 1 Pfennig 1950-1971
1 Pfennig 1950-1971 Rotated Die
Average price 190 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 1 Pfennig 1950-1971
Reverse 1 Pfennig 1950-1971
1 Pfennig 1950-1971 Unplated
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 2
