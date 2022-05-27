Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1950-2001. Large diameter (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Large diameter

Obverse 1 Mark 1950-2001 Large diameter - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 1 Mark 1950-2001 Large diameter - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1950-2001
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1950-2001 . Large diameter. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 3847 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 336,000. Bidding took place January 11, 2023.

  • All companies
  • Teutoburger (1)
Germany 1 Mark 1950-2001 at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1950 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

