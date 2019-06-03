Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Pfennig 1949-2001. Magnetic (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Magnetic
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1949-2001 . Magnetic. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 2816 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place November 19, 2012.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1949 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
