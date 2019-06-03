50 Pfennig 1949-2001. Magnetic (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1949-2001 . Magnetic. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 2816 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place November 19, 2012.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (5)