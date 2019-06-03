Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Pfennig 1949-2001. Magnetic (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Magnetic

Obverse 50 Pfennig 1949-2001 Magnetic - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 50 Pfennig 1949-2001 Magnetic - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 50 Pfennig
  • Year 1949-2001
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1949-2001 . Magnetic. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 2816 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place November 19, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Möller (5)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949-2001 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949-2001 at auction Möller - June 3, 2019
Seller Möller
Date June 3, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949-2001 at auction Möller - June 3, 2019
Seller Möller
Date June 3, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949-2001 at auction Möller - May 27, 2014
Seller Möller
Date May 27, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949-2001 at auction Möller - May 7, 2013
Seller Möller
Date May 7, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949-2001 at auction Möller - November 20, 2012
Seller Möller
Date November 20, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
384 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1949 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

