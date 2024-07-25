Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1953 E (Germany, GDR)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 0,75 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 50,876,044
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1953
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1953 with mark E. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4642 sold at the Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd auction for AUD 60. Bidding took place March 28, 2017.
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 150 RUB
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date March 31, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 60 AUD
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1953 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
