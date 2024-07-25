1 Pfennig 1953 E (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1953 with mark E. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4642 sold at the Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd auction for AUD 60. Bidding took place March 28, 2017.

Сondition UNC (1) No grade (3)