Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1953 E (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1953 E - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 1 Pfennig 1953 E - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Teriaca

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 0,75 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 50,876,044

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1953
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1953 with mark E. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4642 sold at the Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd auction for AUD 60. Bidding took place March 28, 2017.

Germany 1 Pfennig 1953 E at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 150 RUB
Germany 1 Pfennig 1953 E at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1953 E at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - March 31, 2017
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date March 31, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 60 AUD
Germany 1 Pfennig 1953 E at auction Katz - November 22, 2015
Seller Katz
Date November 22, 2015
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1953 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

