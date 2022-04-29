Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1950-2001. Off-center strike (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Off-center strike
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1950-2001 . Off-center strike. This iron coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 4465 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 275. Bidding took place September 16, 2020.
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1950 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
