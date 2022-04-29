10 Pfennig 1950-2001. Off-center strike (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1950-2001 . Off-center strike. This iron coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 4465 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 275. Bidding took place September 16, 2020.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (1) XF (10)