Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1950-2001. Off-center strike (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Off-center strike

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1950-2001 Off-center strike - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 10 Pfennig 1950-2001 Off-center strike - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Iron

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1950-2001
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1950-2001 . Off-center strike. This iron coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 4465 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 275. Bidding took place September 16, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Möller (3)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (11)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1950-2001 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1950-2001 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1950-2001 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1950-2001 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1950-2001 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1950-2001 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1950-2001 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1950-2001 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1950-2001 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1950-2001 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1950-2001 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1950-2001 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1950-2001 at auction Möller - June 3, 2019
Seller Möller
Date June 3, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1950-2001 at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1950-2001 at auction Möller - June 1, 2012
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1950 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1950 All German coins German iron coins German coins 10 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search