10 Pfennig 1950-2001. One-sided strike (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1950-2001 . One-sided strike. This iron coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 1726 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

