Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1950-2001. One-sided strike (Germany, FRG)
Variety: One-sided strike
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1950-2001 . One-sided strike. This iron coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 1726 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
399 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
336 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1950 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
