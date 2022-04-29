Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1950-2001. One-sided strike (Germany, FRG)

Variety: One-sided strike

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1950-2001 One-sided strike - Coin Value - Germany, FRG
Reverse 10 Pfennig 1950-2001 One-sided strike - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1950-2001
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1950-2001 . One-sided strike. This iron coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 1726 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (4)
  • Möller (4)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1950-2001 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
399 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1950-2001 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
336 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1950-2001 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1950-2001 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1950-2001 at auction Möller - November 16, 2020
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1950-2001 at auction Möller - June 29, 2020
Seller Möller
Date June 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1950-2001 at auction Möller - June 3, 2019
Seller Möller
Date June 3, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1950-2001 at auction Möller - November 5, 2017
Seller Möller
Date November 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1950 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

