Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Pfennig 1949-2001. 2 Pfennig Round (Germany, FRG)

Variety: 2 Pfennig Round

Obverse 50 Pfennig 1949-2001 2 Pfennig Round - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 50 Pfennig 1949-2001 2 Pfennig Round - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 3,25 g
  • Diameter 19,25 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 50 Pfennig
  • Year 1949-2001
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1949-2001 . 2 Pfennig Round. This bronze coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 5068 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 575. Bidding took place September 5, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Teutoburger (2)
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949-2001 at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
712 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949-2001 at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1949 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1949 All German coins German bronze coins German coins 50 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search