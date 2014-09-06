50 Pfennig 1949-2001. 2 Pfennig Round (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1949-2001 . 2 Pfennig Round. This bronze coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 5068 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 575. Bidding took place September 5, 2014.

