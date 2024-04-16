10 Pfennig 1950-2001. Light weight (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1950-2001 . Light weight. This iron coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 758 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place November 1, 2018.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (6) XF (3)