Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1950-2001. Light weight (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Light weight

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1950-2001
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1950-2001 . Light weight. This iron coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 758 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place November 1, 2018.

Germany 10 Pfennig 1950-2001 at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1950-2001 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1950-2001 at auction Künker - February 21, 2019
Seller Künker
Date February 21, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1950-2001 at auction Künker - February 21, 2019
Seller Künker
Date February 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1950-2001 at auction Möller - November 2, 2018
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1950-2001 at auction Künker - September 20, 2018
Seller Künker
Date September 20, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1950-2001 at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1950-2001 at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1950-2001 at auction Möller - May 7, 2013
Seller Möller
Date May 7, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1950-2001 at auction Möller - November 20, 2012
Seller Möller
Date November 20, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1950-2001 at auction Möller - June 1, 2012
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1950 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

