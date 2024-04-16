Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1950-2001. Light weight (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Light weight
Specification
- Metal Iron
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1950-2001
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1950-2001 . Light weight. This iron coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 758 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place November 1, 2018.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (4)
- Möller (5)
- Teutoburger (2)
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 20, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1950 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search