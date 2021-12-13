1 Pfennig 1950-1971. Off-center strike (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1950-1971 . Off-center strike. This iron coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 5303 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place March 20, 2024.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (1) XF (7) VF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) RB (1) Service NGC (4)