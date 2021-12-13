Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1950-1971. Off-center strike (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Off-center strike

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1950-1971 Off-center strike - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 1 Pfennig 1950-1971 Off-center strike - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Iron

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1950-1971
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1950-1971 . Off-center strike. This iron coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 5303 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place March 20, 2024.

Germany 1 Pfennig 1950-1971 at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition MS66 RD NGC
Selling price
597 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1950-1971 at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition MS66 RD NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1950-1971 at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Germany 1 Pfennig 1950-1971 at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
Germany 1 Pfennig 1950-1971 at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2021
Germany 1 Pfennig 1950-1971 at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1950-1971 at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2021
Germany 1 Pfennig 1950-1971 at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1950-1971 at auction Katz - December 20, 2020
Seller Katz
Date December 20, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1950-1971 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1950-1971 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1950-1971 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1950-1971 at auction Eurseree - November 30, 2019
Seller Eurseree
Date November 30, 2019
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1950-1971 at auction DNW - September 23, 2016
Seller DNW
Date September 23, 2016
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1950-1971 at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1950-1971 at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1950-1971 at auction Künker - June 17, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1950-1971 at auction Höhn - April 14, 2012
Seller Höhn
Date April 14, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1950-1971 at auction M&M AG, CH - June 3, 1998
Seller M&M AG, CH
Date June 3, 1998
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1950 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

