Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1950-1971. Off-center strike (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Off-center strike
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1950-1971 . Off-center strike. This iron coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 5303 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place March 20, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- DNW (1)
- Eurseree (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (3)
- M&M AG, CH (1)
- Möller (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
- Niemczyk (2)
- WDA - MiM (1)
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition MS66 RD NGC
Selling price
597 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date December 20, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1950 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search