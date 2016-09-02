5 Pfennig 1952-1953. Off-center strike (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1952-1953 . Off-center strike. This aluminum coin from the times GDR. The record price belongs to the lot 201 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 16. Bidding took place September 2, 2016.

Сondition VF (1)