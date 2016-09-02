Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1952-1953. Off-center strike (Germany, GDR)

Variety: Off-center strike

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1952-1953 Off-center strike - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 5 Pfennig 1952-1953 Off-center strike - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1952-1953
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1952-1953 . Off-center strike. This aluminum coin from the times GDR. The record price belongs to the lot 201 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 16. Bidding took place September 2, 2016.

Germany 5 Pfennig 1952-1953 at auction Emporium Hamburg - September 2, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date September 2, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
