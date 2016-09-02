Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1952-1953. Off-center strike (Germany, GDR)
Variety: Off-center strike
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1952-1953
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1952-1953 . Off-center strike. This aluminum coin from the times GDR. The record price belongs to the lot 201 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 16. Bidding took place September 2, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1952 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search