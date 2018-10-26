Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1950-2001. Rotated Die (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Rotated Die

Obverse 1 Mark 1950-2001 Rotated Die - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 1 Mark 1950-2001 Rotated Die - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch Giessener Münzhandlung

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1950-2001
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1950-2001 . Rotated Die. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 475 sold at the TimeLine Auctions auction for GBP 3,200. Bidding took place November 26, 2019.

Germany 1 Mark 1950-2001 at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1950 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

