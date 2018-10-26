Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1950-2001. Rotated Die (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Rotated Die
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1950-2001 . Rotated Die. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 475 sold at the TimeLine Auctions auction for GBP 3,200. Bidding took place November 26, 2019.
For the sale of 1 Mark 1950 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
