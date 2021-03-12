Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1950-2001. Off-center strike (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Off-center strike

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1950-2001 Off-center strike - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Pfennig 1950-2001 Off-center strike - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Iron

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1950-2001
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1950-2001 . Off-center strike. This iron coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 4443 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place September 16, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (9)
  • Teutoburger (3)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1950-2001 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1950-2001 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1950-2001 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1950-2001 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1950-2001 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1950-2001 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1950-2001 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1950-2001 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1950-2001 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1950-2001 at auction Teutoburger - May 30, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 30, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1950-2001 at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1950-2001 at auction Teutoburger - May 24, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1950 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1950 All German coins German iron coins German coins 5 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search