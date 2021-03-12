5 Pfennig 1950-2001. Off-center strike (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1950-2001 . Off-center strike. This iron coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 4443 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place September 16, 2020.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (4) XF (6)