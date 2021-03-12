Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1950-2001. Off-center strike (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Off-center strike
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1950-2001 . Off-center strike. This iron coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 4443 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place September 16, 2020.
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1950 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
