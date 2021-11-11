50 Pfennig 1949-2001. Rotated Die (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1949-2001 . Rotated Die. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 8752 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place June 15, 2010.

Сondition XF (4) VF (6)