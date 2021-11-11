Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Pfennig 1949-2001. Rotated Die (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Rotated Die
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 50 Pfennig
- Year 1949-2001
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1949-2001 . Rotated Die. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 8752 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place June 15, 2010.
Сondition
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 13, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
