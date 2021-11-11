Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Pfennig 1949-2001. Rotated Die (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Rotated Die

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 50 Pfennig
  • Year 1949-2001
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1949-2001 . Rotated Die. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 8752 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place June 15, 2010.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (4)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (4)
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949-2001 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 11, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949-2001 at auction Möller - November 14, 2019
Seller Möller
Date November 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949-2001 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949-2001 at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949-2001 at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949-2001 at auction Reinhard Fischer - July 13, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 13, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949-2001 at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 16, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949-2001 at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 15, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949-2001 at auction Reinhard Fischer - July 14, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 14, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949-2001 at auction Felzmann - June 15, 2010
Seller Felzmann
Date June 15, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
