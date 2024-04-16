Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1951-1974. Plain edge (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Plain edge

Obverse 5 Mark 1951-1974 Plain edge - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1951-1974 Plain edge - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1951-1974
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57) Varieties (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1951-1974 . Plain edge. This silver coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 223 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 17,000. Bidding took place July 14, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (13)
  • Grün (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (7)
  • Möller (6)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Teutoburger (21)
  • WAG (5)
Germany 5 Mark 1951-1974 at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1951-1974 at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
2607 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1951-1974 at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1951-1974 at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1951-1974 at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1951-1974 at auction WAG - May 8, 2022
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1951-1974 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1951-1974 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1951-1974 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1951-1974 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1951-1974 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1951-1974 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1951-1974 at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1951-1974 at auction Künker - November 4, 2021
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1951-1974 at auction Busso Peus - January 23, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 23, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1951-1974 at auction WAG - January 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date January 10, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1951-1974 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1951-1974 at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1951-1974 at auction Teutoburger - December 7, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1951-1974 at auction Teutoburger - December 7, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1951-1974 at auction Teutoburger - December 7, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
