Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1951-1974. Plain edge (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Plain edge
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1951-1974
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57) Varieties (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1951-1974 . Plain edge. This silver coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 223 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 17,000. Bidding took place July 14, 2015.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (13)
- Grün (2)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (7)
- Möller (6)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Teutoburger (21)
- WAG (5)
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
2607 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1951 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search