Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1953 E (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1953 E - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 10 Pfennig 1953 E - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Teriaca

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 11,500,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1953
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1953 with mark E. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33643 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 212. Bidding took place January 12, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (1)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1953 E at auction Höhn - June 4, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date June 4, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1953 E at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
212 $
Price in auction currency 212 USD
Germany 10 Pfennig 1953 E at auction ibercoin - October 22, 2015
Seller ibercoin
Date October 22, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1953 E at auction Möller - May 27, 2014
Seller Möller
Date May 27, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1953 E at auction Höhn - December 7, 2013
Seller Höhn
Date December 7, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1953 E at auction Felzmann - June 15, 2010
Seller Felzmann
Date June 15, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1953 E at auction Künker - March 9, 2000
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1953 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

