10 Pfennig 1953 E (Germany, GDR)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,5 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 11,500,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1953
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1953 with mark E. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33643 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 212. Bidding took place January 12, 2016.
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
212 $
Price in auction currency 212 USD
Seller Felzmann
Date June 15, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1953 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
