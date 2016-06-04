10 Pfennig 1953 E (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1953 with mark E. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33643 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 212. Bidding took place January 12, 2016.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (3) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) Service PCGS (1)