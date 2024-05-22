Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Pfennig 1950-1969. Magnetic (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Magnetic

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1950-1969 Magnetic - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Pfennig 1950-1969 Magnetic - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 3,1 g
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1950-1969
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1950-1969 . Magnetic. This bronze coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 1913 sold at the Auktionen Meister & Sonntag auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place May 7, 2012.

Germany 2 Pfennig 1950-1969 at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1950-1969 at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1950-1969 at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - June 2, 2021
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date June 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
1709 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1950-1969 at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - March 4, 2021
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date March 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1950-1969 at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - December 3, 2020
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date December 3, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1950-1969 at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 24, 2020
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1950-1969 at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1950-1969 at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1950-1969 at auction WAG - May 12, 2019
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1950-1969 at auction WAG - November 4, 2018
Seller WAG
Date November 4, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
1139 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1950-1969 at auction WAG - May 7, 2017
Seller WAG
Date May 7, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Pfennig 1950-1969 at auction Sonntag - December 6, 2016
Seller Sonntag
Date December 6, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Pfennig 1950-1969 at auction Sonntag - December 1, 2015
Seller Sonntag
Date December 1, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1950-1969 at auction Sonntag - December 1, 2015
Seller Sonntag
Date December 1, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Pfennig 1950-1969 at auction WAG - June 15, 2014
Seller WAG
Date June 15, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1950-1969 at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1950-1969 at auction WAG - July 7, 2013
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1950-1969 at auction Möller - May 7, 2013
Seller Möller
Date May 7, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1950-1969 at auction Möller - November 20, 2012
Seller Möller
Date November 20, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

