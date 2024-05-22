Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Pfennig 1950-1969. Magnetic (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Magnetic
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1950-1969 . Magnetic. This bronze coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 1913 sold at the Auktionen Meister & Sonntag auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place May 7, 2012.
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date June 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
1709 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Seller WAG
Date November 4, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
1139 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Seller Sonntag
Date December 6, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date December 1, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1950 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
