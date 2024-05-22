2 Pfennig 1950-1969. Magnetic (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1950-1969 . Magnetic. This bronze coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 1913 sold at the Auktionen Meister & Sonntag auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place May 7, 2012.

