5 Mark 1951-1974. Rotated Die (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Rotated Die
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1951-1974
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1951-1974 . Rotated Die. This silver coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 8761 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place June 15, 2010.
Сondition
- All companies
- Felzmann (4)
- Künker (1)
- Teutoburger (4)
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Felzmann
Date August 29, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
