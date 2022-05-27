Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1951-1974. Rotated Die (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Rotated Die

Obverse 5 Mark 1951-1974 Rotated Die - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1951-1974 Rotated Die - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1951-1974
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1951-1974 . Rotated Die. This silver coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 8761 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place June 15, 2010.

Germany 5 Mark 1951-1974 at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1951-1974 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1951-1974 at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1951-1974 at auction Felzmann - August 29, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date August 29, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1951-1974 at auction Felzmann - May 11, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date May 11, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1951-1974 at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1951-1974 at auction Felzmann - June 15, 2010
Seller Felzmann
Date June 15, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1951-1974 at auction Felzmann - June 15, 2010
Seller Felzmann
Date June 15, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1951-1974 at auction Künker - June 26, 2002
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2002
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1951 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1951 All German coins German silver coins German coins 5 Mark
