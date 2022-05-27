5 Mark 1951-1974. Rotated Die (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1951-1974 . Rotated Die. This silver coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 8761 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place June 15, 2010.

Сondition AU (2) XF (5) VF (2)