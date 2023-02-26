Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1950-1971. Rotated Die (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Rotated Die
Specification
- Metal Iron
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1950-1971
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1950-1971 . Rotated Die. This iron coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 4602 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place February 26, 2023.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1950 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
