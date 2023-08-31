5 Pfennig 1953 E (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1953 with mark E. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 868 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 31. Bidding took place August 30, 2023.

Сondition UNC (2) No grade (1)