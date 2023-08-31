Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1953 E (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1953 E - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 5 Pfennig 1953 E - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Teriaca

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,1 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 28,665,173

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1953
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1953 with mark E. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 868 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 31. Bidding took place August 30, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (2)
  • Russiancoin (1)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1953 E at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 31 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1953 E at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1953 E at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1953 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog GDR Coins of Germany in 1953 All German coins German aluminum coins German coins 5 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search