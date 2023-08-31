Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1953 E (Germany, GDR)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,1 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 28,665,173
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1953
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1953 with mark E. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 868 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 31. Bidding took place August 30, 2023.
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
