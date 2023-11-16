Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1950-2001. Plain edge (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Plain edge
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1950-2001
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1950-2001 . Plain edge. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 201 sold at the Sovereign Rarities Ltd auction for GBP 2,600. Bidding took place November 16, 2023.
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3229 $
Price in auction currency 2600 GBP
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Felzmann
Date November 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 20, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1950 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
