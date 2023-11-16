1 Mark 1950-2001. Plain edge (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1950-2001 . Plain edge. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 201 sold at the Sovereign Rarities Ltd auction for GBP 2,600. Bidding took place November 16, 2023.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (5) XF (9) VF (3)