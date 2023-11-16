Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1950-2001. Plain edge (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Plain edge

Obverse 1 Mark 1950-2001 Plain edge - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 1 Mark 1950-2001 Plain edge - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1950-2001
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1950-2001 . Plain edge. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 201 sold at the Sovereign Rarities Ltd auction for GBP 2,600. Bidding took place November 16, 2023.

  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (4)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (6)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Spink (1)
Germany 1 Mark 1950-2001 at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 16, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3229 $
Price in auction currency 2600 GBP
Germany 1 Mark 1950-2001 at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1950-2001 at auction Spink - October 18, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1950-2001 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1950-2001 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1950-2001 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1950-2001 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1950-2001 at auction Felzmann - November 17, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date November 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1950-2001 at auction Möller - November 15, 2021
Seller Möller
Date November 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1950-2001 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1950-2001 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1950-2001 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1950-2001 at auction Möller - June 3, 2019
Seller Möller
Date June 3, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1950-2001 at auction Künker - September 20, 2018
Seller Künker
Date September 20, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1950-2001 at auction Möller - June 9, 2017
Seller Möller
Date June 9, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1950-2001 at auction Möller - June 9, 2017
Seller Möller
Date June 9, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1950-2001 at auction Möller - April 19, 2016
Seller Möller
Date April 19, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1950-2001 at auction Möller - April 19, 2016
Seller Möller
Date April 19, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1950-2001 at auction Felzmann - March 11, 2015
Seller Felzmann
Date March 11, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1950 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

