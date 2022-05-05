Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Pfennig 1950-1969. Off-center strike (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Off-center strike

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1950-1969 Off-center strike - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Pfennig 1950-1969 Off-center strike - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Bronze

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1950-1969
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1950-1969 . Off-center strike. This bronze coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 4411 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place September 16, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Germany 2 Pfennig 1950-1969 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1950-1969 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1950-1969 at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1950 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1950 All German coins German bronze coins German coins 2 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search