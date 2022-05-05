2 Pfennig 1950-1969. Off-center strike (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1950-1969 . Off-center strike. This bronze coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 4411 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place September 16, 2020.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (1)