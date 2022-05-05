Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Pfennig 1950-1969. Off-center strike (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Off-center strike
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1950-1969 . Off-center strike. This bronze coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 4411 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place September 16, 2020.
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1950 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
