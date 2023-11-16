Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Pfennig 1949-2001. Off-center strike (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Off-center strike
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1949-2001 . Off-center strike. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 793 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place December 6, 2018.
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 12, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
