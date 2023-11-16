Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Pfennig 1949-2001. Off-center strike (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Off-center strike

Obverse 50 Pfennig 1949-2001 Off-center strike - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 50 Pfennig 1949-2001 Off-center strike - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Sincona AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 50 Pfennig
  • Year 1949-2001
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1949-2001 . Off-center strike. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 793 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place December 6, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Möller (8)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (8)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949-2001 at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949-2001 at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949-2001 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949-2001 at auction Möller - June 8, 2021
Seller Möller
Date June 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949-2001 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949-2001 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949-2001 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949-2001 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949-2001 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949-2001 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949-2001 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949-2001 at auction Teutoburger - December 6, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949-2001 at auction Möller - November 2, 2018
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949-2001 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 12, 2016
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 12, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949-2001 at auction Möller - December 12, 2014
Seller Möller
Date December 12, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949-2001 at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949-2001 at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949-2001 at auction Möller - May 7, 2013
Seller Möller
Date May 7, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949-2001 at auction Möller - June 1, 2012
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1949 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

