50 Pfennig 1949-2001. Off-center strike (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1949-2001 . Off-center strike. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 793 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place December 6, 2018.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (9) XF (2) VF (2)